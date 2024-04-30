Critical Analysis: Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) and The Competition

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $17.52 billion $1.93 billion 47.61

Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1041 4430 10178 289 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -156.35% -42.38% -8.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises rivals beat Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

