Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in April

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Lendway stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Lendway has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.36.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lendway, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

