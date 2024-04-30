LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Position Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after buying an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

