Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 61,542 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $47,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

