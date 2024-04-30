Signaturefd LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 207.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

