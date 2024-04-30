Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

