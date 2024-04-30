Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,840 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,181,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 105,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.