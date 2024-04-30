Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

