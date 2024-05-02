Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 40,000 Shares

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,331,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,877.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Neil Desai sold 17,772 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $41,053.32.
- On Monday, March 4th, Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,424.40.
- On Friday, March 1st, Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $53,260.92.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of AADI stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 526,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Aadi Bioscience accounts for approximately 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
