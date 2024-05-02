Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Andalas Energy and Power shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 820,000 shares traded.
Andalas Energy and Power Stock Up 21.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.
About Andalas Energy and Power
Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
