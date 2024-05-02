Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 7,912,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,485,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Asiamet Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

