Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 612,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRD stock opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

