Choreo LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,992,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
