Choreo LLC Purchases 540 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $378.89 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.