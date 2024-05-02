Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 23.2%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.25 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.63). Approximately 357,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 155,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Kinovo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a market cap of £30.89 million, a P/E ratio of 582.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.46.

Insider Activity at Kinovo

In other Kinovo news, insider Sangita Shah bought 110,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £45,331.65 ($56,942.16). 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

