Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

