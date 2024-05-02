PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $7.37. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 23,791 shares traded.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
