PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $7.37. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 23,791 shares traded.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

