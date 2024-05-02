StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Up 100.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
About NantHealth
