Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84,120 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

