Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

