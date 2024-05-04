GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Trading Down 3.1%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 30,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 53,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.
