Jeffrey P. Klenk Sells 3,635 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $213.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

