B. Riley Weighs in on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million.

LIND has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.7 %

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

