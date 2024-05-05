Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price at $96.75

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,450.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.