DA Davidson Lowers 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $9.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of FLWS opened at $8.90 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

