First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.