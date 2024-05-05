Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

