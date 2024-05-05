Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Roth Mkm

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

