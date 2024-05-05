PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PED opened at $0.97 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

