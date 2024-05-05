Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head-To-Head Survey

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and Slam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 261.27%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Slam.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.24 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.42 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares KORE Group and Slam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Slam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Slam shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75% Slam N/A -13.21% 2.04%

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

