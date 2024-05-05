Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.