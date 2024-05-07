First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $99,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Assurant by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

