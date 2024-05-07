Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $9.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

