Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Up 18.2% on Earnings Beat

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.33. 137,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 138,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $766.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

