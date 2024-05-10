Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.30.

TSE:POW opened at C$40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.56.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

