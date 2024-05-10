Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

TSE:KEI opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.83. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.67.

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,497.00. Insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $54,895 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

