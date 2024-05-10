HC Wainwright Weighs in on Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

JSPR stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

