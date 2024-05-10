Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

GOSS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

