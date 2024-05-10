Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$240.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$244.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$258.97. The firm has a market cap of C$820.83 million, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$224.35 and a 12-month high of C$325.90.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The company had revenue of C$4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 185.68%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

