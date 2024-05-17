SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Posts Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.51%.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
SGQRF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
