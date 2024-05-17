SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Posts Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.51%.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

SGQRF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

