BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $612.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,181. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

