Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $720,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,356.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,051 shares of company stock worth $2,461,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

