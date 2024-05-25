X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 127,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 154,792 shares.The stock last traded at $48.73 and had previously closed at $48.61.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

