21,201 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,201 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

