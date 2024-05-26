Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.