Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,562 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.