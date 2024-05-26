Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,347 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

