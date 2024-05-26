Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,663 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $56,293,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 423.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 878,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

