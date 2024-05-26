Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier Sells 20,800 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

OLA opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.73. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLA

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.