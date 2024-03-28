Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.